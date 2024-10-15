Mukesh Ambani was always brilliant in studies and loved to read. He had a strong interest in science and technology

Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man and has many stories about his life that are not widely known. So let’s dive into some of them and look at some interesting facts about him. Born as the eldest among his siblings, Mukesh Ambani believes that being the eldest had its perks in the 1960s. His father, Dhirubhai Ambani, didn't impose strict rules on him or his siblings Anil, Deepti, and Nina. He notes that times have changed now.

Mukesh was always brilliant in studies and loved to read. His passion was never about earning more money but taking on challenges. He had a strong interest in science and technology.

Mukesh considers his father Dhirubhai his role model, always finding time for family despite a busy work life.

As a child, Mukesh and his siblings had a tutor who taught them general knowledge through movies, magazines, and newspapers, along with sports like hockey and football.

Mukesh Ambani had the desire to do chemical engineering, and according to reports, it came from the film 'The Graduate'. It was a very popular film of that time. Polymers and plastics were also discussed in this film. He started working in Reliance right from college time.

He used to reach office as soon as college ended at 2.30. He got his education in IIT Bombay, but left and joined the top chemical engineering institute UDCT. After finishing chemical engineering, he gave many exams. Along with his friends, he then applied to many business schools, and later he joined Stanford.