Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

Mukesh Ambani and his family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by visiting Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja temple.

Mukesh Ambani and family visit Lalbaugcha Raja Temple during Ganesh Chaturthi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani, visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja temple in Mumbai on Saturday to take part in the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The Ambani family, known for their devotion during the festival, visited the temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh, a tradition that holds great significance for them.

A video shared on Instagram by HT Lifestyle captured a heartwarming moment from their visit. In the clip, Mukesh Ambani is seen patiently waiting for his daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, before the Aarti. Speaking in Hindi, he asked his son Anant, “Shloka-Radhika aaye kya?” (Have Shloka and Radhika arrived?), to which Anant replied, “They are coming.”

This visit wasn't the family's first to the temple during the festival. On Friday, Mukesh Ambani, Anant, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant made another trip to Lalbaugcha Raja. Despite being surrounded by heavy security and large crowds of devotees, the Ambanis were seen interacting with people around them. Mukesh Ambani even chatted with his daughters-in-law as they exited the temple. However, Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani was notably absent during this visit.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja. pic.twitter.com/go7m2IgAzh September 13, 2024

Ganesh Visarjan at Antilia



On Sunday night, the Ambanis celebrated the immersion (visarjan) of their Ganpati idol at Chowpatty Beach. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, dressed in traditional attire, were spotted dancing joyfully to the beat of drums. Nita Ambani, Anant, and Radhika traveled from their residence, Antilia, to the immersion site on a decorated truck, accompanied by celebrity friends like Orry and Shanaya Kapoor.

The Ambanis’ participation in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations once again highlights their deep connection with the festival, as they continue to engage with both traditions and the community.