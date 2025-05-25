Mukesh Ambani visited the Dwarkadhish Temple with Akash, Shloka Mehta, and grandchildren Prithvi and Veda to seek blessings.

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries, recently visited the holy Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat with his family. He was joined by his son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, and grandchildren Prithvi and Veda. The family’s temple visit has been captured in several videos shared by fan pages on social media, where they can be seen seeking blessings and spending time at the sacred site.

The Dwarkadhish Temple is one of the most revered Hindu temples and is dedicated to Lord Krishna, worshipped here as the ‘King of Dwarka’. In the videos, Mukesh Ambani is seen holding little Prithvi’s hands as they walk into the temple together, while Shloka lovingly carries baby Veda in her arms. The family greeted temple priests warmly and were also seen carrying prasad while exiting the temple after offering their prayers.

Shloka Mehta kept her look traditional and graceful for the occasion. She wore a soft green cotton suit with multi-coloured floral block prints. The outfit included a kurta with quarter sleeves, an embroidered bodice, and side slits, paired with flared sharara pants featuring floral detailing on the hem. She completed her look with a matching dupatta adorned with thread embroidery, colourful tassels, and a scalloped border. Shloka went for a simple, no-makeup look with feathered brows and nude glossy lips, and styled her hair in a neat half-up hairdo.

Mukesh Ambani wore a classic white kurta-pyjama set, which he paired with a maroon bandhgala jacket. Akash Ambani looked elegant in a grey silk bandhgala kurta with white trousers and a red brocade dupatta. Their son Prithvi wore a printed kurta-pants set, while little Veda looked adorable in a green printed anarkali and sharara.

Prithvi and Veda are the children of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, and the beloved grandchildren of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Prithvi is the elder sibling, while Veda is their younger daughter.

The family’s visit to the temple reflected their deep-rooted spiritual values and love for Indian traditions.