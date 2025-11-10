Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...

Mukesh Ambani announced a modern kitchen project at Tirumala, built with TTD and the Andhra Pradesh government, to serve 2 lakh meals daily to devotees.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has announced a major contribution to one of India’s most sacred temples, Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. On Sunday, November 9, Ambani revealed plans to build a state-of-the-art kitchen in collaboration with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and the Andhra Pradesh government.

The kitchen will be dedicated to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust and is designed to serve over 2 lakh nutritious meals every day to devotees visiting the temple. What makes this project special is that it will feature advanced automation, ensuring that every meal is prepared efficiently, hygienically and on a large scale.

VIDEO | Tirumala: Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala.#MukeshAmbani #Tirumala #LordVenkateswara



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/cVVAXxmA7S — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2025

A step towards extending the 'Anna Seva' tradition

Reliance Industries shared that this effort supports Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of expanding the 'Anna Seva' (food donation) tradition to all TTD temples. 'Through this effort, we are humbled to contribute to the noble vision of extending the Anna Seva tradition to all the TTD temples,' the company said in a statement.

Feeding devotees, known as Anna Prasadam, is considered one of the most sacred services in Hindu tradition, and the upcoming modern kitchen will help sustain this spiritual and humanitarian effort for years to come.

Mukesh Ambani’s temple visits and donations

After his visit to Tirumala, Ambani travelled to Thrissur, Kerala, where he sought blessings at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple and donated Rs 5 crore.

Mukesh Ambani and his family are known for their deep faith and frequent visits to temples across India. This latest initiative at Tirumala not only reflects their devotion but also highlights how technology and philanthropy can come together to serve millions of devotees with love and dignity.