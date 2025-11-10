FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease

What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'

Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...

Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin operations in..., monthly ridership to reach 50 lakh; Check route, stations, more

CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement, makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all UP schools, colleges

What is Ricin? Was ISKP planning chemical attack in India with Pakistan's Help?

Suresh Raina sends clear message to CSK on Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade deal ahead of IPL 2026, says...

Apple may bring 5 new satellite features for iPhones, here's what to expect

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare

7 Vande Bharat Express trains connecting India’s cultural corridors

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease

Abhinay, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!

Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which

Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far

Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know s

HomeViral

VIRAL

Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...

Mukesh Ambani announced a modern kitchen project at Tirumala, built with TTD and the Andhra Pradesh government, to serve 2 lakh meals daily to devotees.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 02:38 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has announced a major contribution to one of India’s most sacred temples, Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. On Sunday, November 9, Ambani revealed plans to build a state-of-the-art kitchen in collaboration with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and the Andhra Pradesh government.

The kitchen will be dedicated to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust and is designed to serve over 2 lakh nutritious meals every day to devotees visiting the temple. What makes this project special is that it will feature advanced automation, ensuring that every meal is prepared efficiently, hygienically and on a large scale.

A step towards extending the 'Anna Seva' tradition

Reliance Industries shared that this effort supports Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of expanding the 'Anna Seva' (food donation) tradition to all TTD temples. 'Through this effort, we are humbled to contribute to the noble vision of extending the Anna Seva tradition to all the TTD temples,' the company said in a statement.

Feeding devotees, known as Anna Prasadam, is considered one of the most sacred services in Hindu tradition, and the upcoming modern kitchen will help sustain this spiritual and humanitarian effort for years to come.

Mukesh Ambani’s temple visits and donations

After his visit to Tirumala, Ambani travelled to Thrissur, Kerala, where he sought blessings at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple and donated Rs 5 crore.

Mukesh Ambani and his family are known for their deep faith and frequent visits to temples across India. This latest initiative at Tirumala not only reflects their devotion but also highlights how technology and philanthropy can come together to serve millions of devotees with love and dignity.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare
7 Vande Bharat Express trains connecting India’s cultural corridors
New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why
New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why
Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease
Abhinay, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling...
What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'
What! Shah Rukh did kanyadaan of Farah? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know s
Zayed Khan-Malaika Parekh love story: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
Zayed Khan-Malaika: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE