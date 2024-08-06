Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant choose this resort for honeymoon, price per night is Rs..

According to the General Directorate of Migration, Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant reached Costa Rica on August 1. Reports state that the newlywed couple is staying at Casa Las Olas, a lavish Four Seasons resort.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, on July 12, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in what is being called the world's most expensive wedding to date. Following their extravagant wedding celebrations and their appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now reportedly enjoying their honeymoon in Costa Rica. According to the General Directorate of Migration, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant reached Costa Rica on August 1.

Reports state that the newlywed couple is staying at Casa Las Olas, a lavish Four Seasons resort situated in the scenic region of Guanacaste. The retreat is exclusive to its guests and is well-known for its lavish niceties and exquisite surroundings. The price per night for staying at this resort is a whopping $30,000 i.e. over Rs 25 lakh.

Casa Las Olas is a luxurious resort with views of Prieta Bay. It combines cosmopolitan elegance with homely comfort and has a lot of open spaces, palm trees, and a tropical courtyard. The master bedrooms offer a view of the cliffs and waters of Virador Beach. The property also has a state-of-the-art media room and an extensive outdoor entertaining area surrounded by a majestic 100-foot pool.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding was a high-profile event that saw the presence of many notable guests, including Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Justin Bieber, and the Kardashian sisters, among others.

While the exact cost of the wedding remains unknown, many reports have stated that Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of over Rs 10 lakh crore, spent a whopping Rs 5000 crore on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

