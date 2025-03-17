Recently, Akash Ambani was seen driving one of these high-performance vehicles on public roads. A video captured him behind the wheel of the red Ferrari, accompanied by a front-seat passenger

The Ambani family is known for their love of luxury cars, and their collection is among the largest and most expensive in India. Adding to their impressive lineup, they now own two Ferrari Purosangue SUVs—Ferrari’s first-ever SUV.

Recently, Akash Ambani was seen driving one of these high-performance vehicles on public roads. A video captured him behind the wheel of the red Ferrari, accompanied by a front-seat passenger. The car was escorted by a security convoy, including MG Glosters and Range Rovers with flashing lights. Despite the Purosangue’s powerful engine, Akash was seen driving cautiously.

The Ferrari Purosangue is Ferrari’s first four-door model and was launched in India in February 2024. With a starting price of Rs 10.5 crore (ex-showroom), it is also one of the most luxurious SUVs in the market, according to reports.

Key Features:

Design: Maintains Ferrari’s sleek and sporty look, inspired by the F12 Berlinetta.

Interior: Spacious cabin with high-tech features and a dedicated passenger display.

Performance:

Powered by a 6.5-liter V12 petrol engine.

Produces 725 hp and 716 Nm of torque.

Accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

Top speed exceeds 310 km/h.

The Ambani family’s Ferrari Purosangue SUVs, both in Rosso Portofino red, have already made headlines. One was recently seen at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations, further showcasing the family’s passion for luxury automobiles.