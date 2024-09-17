Twitter
Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

Assam's online trading scam: Actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah sent to judicial custody

How Pataudi Palace maintains its royal grandeur on a budget, Soha Ali Khan reveals details

Ratan Tata, Dhirubhai Ambani, Adani and more: Know first jobs of India’s most successful Indians

Mukesh Ambani shields Radhika Merchant from crowd at Ganpati darshan, know why viral video has sparked online debate

Mukesh Ambani shields Radhika Merchant from crowd at Ganpati darshan, know why viral video has sparked online debate

A viral video of Mukesh Ambani pulling his daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant at Lalbaughcha Raja sparked mixed reactions.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 10:20 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani shields Radhika Merchant from crowd at Ganpati darshan, know why viral video has sparked online debate
Mukesh Ambani and his daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant
Mukesh Ambani and his daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant video goes viral: The Ambani family recently visited Lalbaughcha Raja for darshan, and their videos and pictures quickly went viral on social media. Mukesh Ambani was seen attending the event along with his son Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta. The family looked happy as they sought blessings from Lord Ganesha. However, a particular video featuring Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant has caught the most attention online.

In the video, Mukesh Ambani can be seen pulling Radhika back by placing his hand around her stomach while they were in the pandal. This action sparked mixed reactions from netizens. Some criticized Mukesh Ambani for the gesture, while others defended him, saying the two share a father-daughter bond.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

Many users took to the comments section to express their thoughts. One user questioned, "Why is her father-in-law pulling her by touching her this way?!" Another comment said, "She seemed uncomfortable once she realized it was her father-in-law. Even my own father wouldn’t pull me like that." Others shared similar views, finding the act unusual.

On the other hand, some people defended Mukesh Ambani, stating that he likely treats Radhika as his daughter. A supportive comment read, "Ambani sir treats his daughter-in-law like his own daughter." Another user posted, "It’s just like a father protecting his daughter. She’s lucky to have that bond." One more person added, "He’s just protecting her from the crowd; it was a spontaneous reaction."

Meanwhile, another video featuring Radhika Merchant and her mother-in-law Nita Ambani went viral last week. During the Ganesh Puja, some viewers noticed Radhika placing her hand on her stomach, sparking speculation that she might be pregnant, though no confirmation has been given yet.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a grand event held in July, attended by many Bollywood celebrities during the pre-wedding festivities and the ceremony itself.

