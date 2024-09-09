Mukesh Ambani shares light-hearted moment with Kumar Mangalam Birla at Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, watch viral video

The glittering Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia took an intriguing turn when a video of Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla deep in conversation surfaced. The exchange between the two industrial giants, shared widely on social media, has left viewers curious about what transpired in their private dialogue. As the festival celebrations continued, the question on everyone’s mind remained: What were they talking about?

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambani family hosted a grand celebration at their Antilia residence. As expected, the guest list was star-studded, with several Bollywood A-listers and business tycoons gracing the event. Among the notable attendees was Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. The spotlight, however, turned to a brief moment between Birla and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, whose conversation went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Mukesh Ambani, dressed in a crisp white kurta, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, wearing a deep maroon kurta, can be seen standing inside the lavishly decorated venue, engaging in a seemingly important discussion. Though no sound accompanies the video, it has sparked widespread speculation about what the two titans of Indian industry could be talking about.

The event itself was a magnificent affair. Earlier in the day, the Ambani family, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, brought Ganpati Bappa home in a grand procession. Nita Ambani and Radhika were later seen walking hand in hand with Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Uddhav Thackeray, as they made their way into the event. The women, draped in vibrant sarees and traditional jewellery, added an air of elegance to the festivities.

The evening continued with Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani leading the Ganesh aarti, a ritual that concluded the religious proceedings. But it was the brief, mysterious conversation between Ambani and Birla that truly stole the limelight, leaving the public in anticipation of what their discussion could mean for India's business landscape.