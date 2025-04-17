During a candid interview with Simi Garewal, Nita Ambani recalled that some people laughed at her for continuing to work, but she found deep satisfaction in her role.

Mukesh Ambani's wife and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani began her professional journey as a school teacher. Nita grew up in a middle-class Gujarati household in Mumbai and completed her graduation from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. Shortly after marrying Mukesh Ambani in 1985, following a brief three-week courtship, Nita started teaching at Sunflower Nursery School.

She had made it clear before marriage that she wished to continue her passion for teaching, a commitment Mukesh honoured. Despite her new status as the wife of Reliance’s future chairman, Nita earned a modest salary of Rs 800 per month as a teacher. During a candid interview with Simi Garewal, she recalled that some people laughed at her for continuing to work, but she found deep satisfaction in her role. Mukesh Ambani humorously added that her salary often paid for their dinners in those early days.

Nita continued teaching for several years after her marriage, upholding her dedication to education even as her responsibilities within the Ambani family grew. Over time, she expanded her impact in the field by founding the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2003 and playing a pivotal role in establishing Reliance Foundation Schools across cities like Jamnagar, Surat, Vadodara, Dahej, Lodhivali, Nagothane, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai.

Today, Nita Ambani is also the owner of the Mumbai Indians IPL team, and founder of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.