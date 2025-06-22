Nita Ambani made the significant donation of Rs 1 crore, which was deposited into the temple's bank account on Wednesday, officials said.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, known for her charitable work, has donated Rs 1 crore to the Balkampet Yellamma Temple in Telangana. The donation reflects her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. Temple officials confirmed the contribution. Last year, in October 2024, Mukesh Ambani had donated Rs 5 crore to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines.

Nita Ambani donates Rs 1 crore to Balkampet Yellamma Temple in Telangana

Nita Ambani's mother, Purnima Dalal, and sister Mamata Dalal visited the temple on April 23. During their visit, they participated in a special puja and learned about the temple's history. Following a request from temple authorities for development support, Nita Ambani made the significant donation of Rs 1 crore, which was deposited into the temple's bank account on Wednesday, officials said.

According to in-charge EO Mahender Goud, the donation from Nita Ambani has been placed in a fixed deposit. The interest generated from this deposit will be used to provide daily food offerings. This financial strategy ensures a sustainable impact from the donation.

Balkampet Yellamma Temple to host Ammavari Kalyana Mahotsavam from July 1

The Balkampet Yellamma Temple is currently preparing for the Ammavari Kalyana Mahotsavam and the chariot festival, scheduled to begin on July 1. Temple officials are working on all arrangements for the event, including the installation of large LED screens to enhance the viewing experience for devotees.

To support food distribution efforts, temple officials have arranged for additional water tankers. As a safety measure, all manhole covers within the temple grounds have been secured. Sanitation workers will maintain cleanliness through three shifts.

Security measures include the installation of CCTV cameras and high-mast lights. Volunteers will receive photo ID cards, and special passes will be issued to donors and other important individuals, according to temple officials. These steps aim to enhance both security and convenience during the upcoming events.