Nita Ambani will deliver the keynote address at the India Conference at Harvard 2025, focusing on India’s global influence and innovations.

The India Conference at Harvard (ICH) has announced that Nita Ambani, a prominent figure in philanthropy, education, and culture, will deliver the keynote address at their annual conference. The event is set to take place on February 15-16, 2025, in Boston. Nita Ambani is widely recognized for her social equity initiatives that have positively impacted over 80 million lives. As a champion of India's global potential, she has been at the forefront of several influential projects, including hosting India’s first International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in four decades and leading the country’s bid for the 2036 Olympics.

The India Conference at Harvard is one of the largest student-led events in the United States that focuses on India. It is organized by Harvard University students from various graduate and undergraduate schools. This year's conference will center around the theme "From India to the World," which celebrates India’s rise as a global leader in peace, prosperity, and innovation. The theme reflects India’s transformative journey, where local ingenuity meets global impact, showcasing not just technological advancements, but also the nation's cultural resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

Ayush Shukla, the Conference Co-Chair, shared that this year’s theme highlights India’s growth story and aims to push the boundaries of dialogue surrounding India’s emergence as a global power. Along with Nita Ambani's keynote address, the conference will feature a fireside chat with her, a policy hackathon focusing on climate challenges in rural India, and a startup pitch competition for entrepreneurs to present their solutions to India’s unique challenges. The hackathon is organized in partnership with the Indian School of Business and GDi Partners.

The conference will also feature a lineup of notable speakers, including Pramath Raj Sinha, founding dean of the Indian School of Business and Ashoka University; Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India; Anjali Bansal, founding partner of Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund; and renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Harvard’s ties with India have strengthened in recent years, with many Indian-origin leaders taking prominent positions within the university. Srikant Datar serves as the dean of Harvard Business School, and Rakesh Khurana is the former dean of Harvard College. Recently, Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter India, joined the Harvard Kennedy School as a Mason Fellow.

The India Conference, held jointly at Harvard Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School, aims to bring together thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and cultural figures to discuss India’s evolving role in global affairs.