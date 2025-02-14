In an interview with Haslinda Amin on Bloomberg Television, Nita Ambani addressed the criticism over the lavish wedding.

The grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been in the news for its sheer opulence. While some questioned the extravagantness, many were amazed by the splendour. In a recent honest chat, Nita Ambani shared her perspective on the celebrations and how she handled the criticism that was directed at them.

Nita Ambani responded to the criticism of the lavish wedding in an interview with Haslinda Amin on Bloomberg Television.

Responding to the queries, Nita was quoted as saying by HindustanTimes, “You know every parent wants to do their best for their children’s wedding. And that’s what we did in all this. I think it was a made-in-India brand that came out. ”

She expressed her happiness to be able to raise awareness about Indian traditions, culture, and heritage.

Nita Ambani also discussed a moving incident that had a significant impact on her throughout the conversation. She reflected on the battles her youngest son Anant faced with obesity due to his asthma and a heartwarming conversation they had right before he married his now wife, Radhika Merchant.

“My son Anant has been fighting obesity from a very young age because of his asthma and when he went up on a stage as a confident bridegroom, he told me ‘Mom, it’s not what I am physically. It’s what my heart is.’ And I saw him holding his life partner’s hand; I think that’s what was the most touching feeling," she shared.

On July 12, 2024, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in Mumbai in the presence of dignitaries, world leaders, and Bollywood celebrities. Their wedding was preceded by two extravagant pre-wedding events, one in Jamnagar and another on an opulent European cruise, both of which mirrored the family's longstanding ties to hospitality, festivity, and culture.