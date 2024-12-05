Nita Ambani, a philanthropist and Reliance Foundation chairperson, balances luxury and practicality by sourcing Noritake chinaware from Sri Lanka.

Nita Ambani, an Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, is known for her lavish lifestyle, elegance, and sharp decisions. As the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and part of the Ambani family, one of the wealthiest and most influential families in the world, her lifestyle often grabs headlines. Married to Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, Nita and her family enjoy immense wealth, with her personal net worth estimated between USD 2.8 billion and USD 3 billion (around Rs 23,000 crore).

Nita Ambani resides in Antilia, the iconic 27-floor skyscraper in Mumbai, considered one of the most expensive homes globally. Her daily routine balances simplicity with luxury, and one of the standout aspects of her day is enjoying her morning tea in a cup crafted by Noritake, Japan’s oldest porcelain manufacturer. These exquisite teacups, featuring intricate gold detailing, are priced at over $3,600 each (more than Rs 3 lakh). Her tea set’s total value reportedly exceeds USD 1.8 million (over Rs 15 crore), reflecting her refined taste.

Interestingly, Nita Ambani’s penchant for luxury is matched by her practicality. In 2010, instead of purchasing kitchenware locally, she flew to Sri Lanka to buy 25,000 pieces of Noritake chinaware for her home. Noritake, celebrated for its porcelain crockery trimmed with 22-carat gold or platinum, has its largest manufacturing hub in Sri Lanka. This location serves as an export base, making the products significantly cheaper than in India.

According to a report in The Economic Times, a 50-piece Noritake dinner set with gold or platinum trimmings costs USD 300 to USD 500 (approximately Rs 25,000 to Rs 42,000) in Sri Lanka. The same set is priced at USD 800 to USD 2,000 (Rs 67,000 to Rs 1.6 lakh) in India. By making this trip, Nita saved nearly 70-80% on costs, showcasing her knack for smart decision-making while maintaining her luxurious lifestyle.

This thoughtful balance between grandeur and practicality underscores why Nita Ambani remains an icon, not just for her wealth, but also for her impeccable choices.

