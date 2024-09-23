Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani confesses that she wanted to date this powerful man

Who would have thought that one of India’s most influential women, Nita Ambani, would confess something so unexpected? In an interview that has recently gone viral, Nita Ambani left everyone stunned with a revelation that no one saw coming. Married to Mukesh Ambani, one of the wealthiest men in the world, for over 40 years, Nita’s candid confession during a talk show has taken social media by storm.

It all unfolded on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, a popular talk show where Mukesh and Nita Ambani shared intimate details about their lives. When Simi Garewal asked Nita an unexpected question—“If not Mukesh, with whom would you like to go on a date?”—Nita replied without hesitation: "Bill Clinton." The answer, referring to the former President of the United States, was delivered in a light-hearted manner, yet it caught everyone off guard.

Mukesh Ambani, never one to miss an opportunity for humour, quipped in response, “If Nita wants to go on a date with Clinton, then Simi, I would like to go on a date with you!” The playful exchange brought laughter, with Simi Garewal cheekily agreeing to Mukesh’s jest, adding a charming touch to the moment.

This segment of the interview, though aired years ago, resurfaced on social media recently, sparking widespread conversation. The Ambanis, known for their close-knit relationship, handled the situation with grace and humour, demonstrating their unshakeable bond. The viral clip may have reignited interest in the Ambani couple, but it also offered a glimpse of their lighter, human side.

This revelation may have been in jest, but it certainly added another layer of intrigue to the ever-fascinating lives of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.