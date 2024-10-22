Akash, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta's night ride in a Rolls Royce in Mumbai sparks mixed reactions on social media.

A video featuring twins Akash and Isha Ambani, along with Shloka Mehta, enjoying a luxury night ride in their Rolls Royce on the streets of Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The clip, posted by 'SochXIndia' on Instagram, shows Akash behind the wheel of the sleek car, with Isha sitting beside him and Shloka relaxing in the back seat. The video quickly grabbed attention for its glimpse into the high-profile lifestyle of the Ambani family.

The Instagram pageshared the video with the caption, “Ambani twins Isha and Akash take luxury to the next level with a joy ride in a stunning top-down Rolls! Just a casual day of living the dream.” However, not all the reactions were positive. While some praised the luxurious display, others criticized it as a show of wealth. One user commented, “Pure show off which is common for Indians,” while another contrasted the Ambanis’ style with the more modest elegance of other prominent Indian business families, such as the Tatas and Birlas. Comments about the extensive security detail accompanying them also sparked discussions online.

About Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani took over as the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, in June 2022, following Mukesh Ambani's resignation from the role. In 2021, Mukesh mentioned that his children were gradually taking on more responsibilities as part of the leadership transition within the company. He also expressed his belief that they possess the same drive and potential as his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, Reliance's founder, to contribute to India's growth.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani holds a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and an MBA from Stanford University. She was recently recognized among TIME magazine's TIME 100 Next list, which highlights rising stars worldwide, and received the GenNext Entrepreneur Award at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023. Isha was also named among the youngest women in the Inaugural 2024 Hurun India Under-35 list.

About Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta, who married Akash Ambani in 2019, is a director at the family's charity organization, the Reliance Foundation, and the daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta. She graduated from Princeton University and has a background in law, having pursued a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics. Known for her philanthropic efforts, Shloka actively works to support causes related to education and healthcare through various initiatives.

