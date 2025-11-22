Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law Anand Piramal calls wife Isha Ambani his...;says 'no one has her....'

Anand Piramal recently shared that his wife is his true inspiration. He praised Isha, saying she's the one who encourages him, believes in him, and gives him the strength to push forward, even when things get tough.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal have often heaped praises on each other, showcasing their loving bond. Most recently, their chemistry was on public display at Piramal Finance's listing ceremony, which was held at the National Stock Exchange.



Anand Piramal calls his wife Isha Ambani 'real boss'

At the event, Anand Piramal arrived with his wife, Isha Ambani and twin children. Several videos from this event have been going viral, including one that showcases Anand and Isha's loving bond. During the event, Anand made a statement about Isha from the stage that drew applause from the entire audience. Standing on stage, he praised his wife Isha Ambani, profusely, calling her his "real boss." His statement not only surprised people but also gave a glimpse of the couple's bond.

Hailing Isha, Anand said that his true inspiration has always been his wife. He described Isha as his person who encourages him, believes in him, and gives him strength to move forward even in the most difficult times. "My real boss is still my wife, and I'm grateful for her support every moment. No one has her insight; she's my biggest inspiration." The video of this speech has quickly gone viral on social media. People are calling Anand's words for Isha cute, inspirational, and real couple goals.



Earlier, Anand Piramal gave a special shoutout to his mother-in-law, Nita Ambani. While addressing the dignitaries, he can be heard saying, "I wanted to thank my mother-in-law for coming today. She is very special to me. She stayed up last night because she was nervous she would be late for this meeting. Naturally, there are other, more important people she had to attend to, but she probably lost sleep over this. Thank you all for the love and affection — she is very special to me."



About Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani



Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were married on December 12, 2018, in a lavish ceremony at the Ambani family residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The couple is blessed with twins, a daughter and a son, named Aadiya Shakti Piramal and Krishna Piramal. They were born on November 19, 2022.

