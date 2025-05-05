Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri for Ganga puja, accompanied by tight security and joined by BCCI President Jay Shah.

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, visited Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife Radhika Merchant. The couple arrived at the holy Ganga ghat under tight security. With folded hands, they stepped onto the ghat and were welcomed by officials of the Shri Ganga Sabha.

Ganga Puja and Warm Welcome by Ganga Sabha

At the ghat, Anant and Radhika performed a Ganga puja with devotion. The Shri Ganga Sabha officials greeted them and assisted with the rituals. After the ceremony, Anant wrote a note of appreciation in the visitor’s book, praising the arrangements and expressing gratitude. He wrote that worshipping Maa Ganga at Har Ki Pauri was a peaceful and divine experience. He also praised the Shri Ganga Sabha for maintaining excellent management and organization at the site.

Anant’s Arrival in Dehradun on Saturday

Anant Ambani had arrived at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Saturday around 10:45 AM in a private aircraft. Interestingly, he stayed inside the plane for about one and a half hours before stepping out around 12:30 PM and heading straight to Hotel Taj. The reason for this brief stay inside the aircraft is not known, but it appears to have been part of his travel plan.

Radhika and Anant Share Breakfast with Jay Shah

On Sunday morning, after completing the puja rituals at Har Ki Pauri, Anant and Radhika returned to Hotel Taj. They were joined by Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and current BCCI President. All three had breakfast together at the hotel. Later, Anant’s convoy left for the airport. There are also reports suggesting that Jay Shah may visit Har Ki Pauri for Ganga puja as well.