Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani likely to get married to Radhika Merchant in July at…

The report also confirmed that invitations have been already sent out to several Bollywood celebrities to be a part of the wedding celebration in London.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were in the spotlight as famous personalities from across the globe made it to Jamnagar, Gujarat to celebrate with the Ambani family. 

As per the India Today report, a close source has confirmed that one of Anant and Radhika’s wedding functions will take place at their Stoke Park estate in London in July. Preparations are ongoing and Nita Ambani is managing it personally.

The report also confirmed that invitations have been already sent out to several Bollywood celebrities to be a part of the wedding celebration in London.

As per another media report, the sangeet ceremony of the couple will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, the Jamnagar pre-wedding celebration which had gone viral had invites given to guests along with a nine-page dress code and this is expected to be replicated this time also.

The tentative guest list includes actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, the Bachchan family, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Virat - Anushka, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina and others.

 
