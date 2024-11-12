Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted enjoying Dubai’s Global Village delighting fans with their unexpected outing.

Winter has brought the Ambanis, one of India’s wealthiest families, to Dubai! Recently, Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Merchant, visited Dubai’s Global Village, a popular spot known for its cultural diversity and affordability. The newlywed couple, who tied the knot a few months ago in an extravagant six-day Indian wedding, attracted a lot of attention during their outing as fans and visitors eagerly took photos and interacted with them.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant have gained worldwide popularity following their wedding, which was one of the most high-profile events in recent memory. The two were spotted in Dubai shortly after their wedding, and it seems that they enjoy spending time in the city. Many were amused by the sight of such a wealthy couple exploring the budget-friendly Global Village, a place that offers a variety of cultural experiences, food, and entertainment.

One fan humorously commented, “He told her he’d show her the world!” capturing the light-hearted joy surrounding their appearance. The video of their visit quickly made the rounds on social media, delighting fans and giving everyone a glimpse of one of the richest families in the world enjoying a simple evening out in Dubai.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

