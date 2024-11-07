Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s first Diwali look post-marriage radiates royal elegance with intricate ethnic outfits, opulent jewellery.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are no strangers to making style statements. Since their marriage, the couple has captivated fans with their stunning outfits, luxurious jewellery, and impeccable sense of style. This Diwali, they set new fashion goals, and their first festive look together as a married couple has captured social media attention. A popular Instagram page dedicated to Ambani family updates recently revealed their Diwali appearance, which radiates both elegance and grandeur. Here’s a closer look at their remarkable outfits.

Radhika’s Regal Look

Radhika Merchant looked radiant in a traditional yet glamorous rani pink lehenga. The ensemble featured a halter-neck blouse with a sweetheart neckline, intricately adorned with golden embellishments. The matching skirt was beautifully detailed, showcasing rich Indian craftsmanship through golden sequin designs and elaborate motifs. Draped gracefully over her shoulder was a matching dupatta, complete with floral lace details, intricate hand-embroidered sequins, and exquisite zari work. Every element of Radhika’s look was thoughtfully curated, resulting in a style that felt timeless and regal.

Her jewellery added another layer of luxury to her Diwali attire. She wore an eye-catching kundan choker necklace, adorned with deity motifs, paired with oversized earrings featuring a Ganpati design. Gold bangles and a statement diamond ring provided the finishing touches, elevating her ensemble with the perfect blend of tradition and glamour.

Radhika’s makeup was equally on point. She opted for a natural, yet polished look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, and blushed cheeks. A touch of highlighter added a luminous glow, while a nude lipstick completed her makeup. Her hair was styled in a sleek, middle-parted ponytail, giving her an elegant yet relaxed appearance.

Anant’s Sophisticated Ensemble

Anant Ambani complemented Radhika’s look with a charming navy blue kurta, paired with a shimmering waistcoat. The waistcoat was adorned with intricate self-pattern detailing and elegant silver flower-shaped buttons. Anant added a touch of luxury with a diamond-studded Shreenathji brooch pinned to his waistcoat, symbolizing his devotion while enhancing his look with understated opulence. A sleek wristwatch rounded out his ensemble, completing his look with effortless charm.

Together, Anant and Radhika looked every bit the stylish couple, embracing traditional elegance with a modern twist. Their Diwali appearance has not only set a new benchmark in festive fashion but also reminded fans of the Ambani family’s unmatched flair for celebrating occasions in true royal style.