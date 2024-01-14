Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding card on social media is fake, claim sources

Despite the ongoing speculation, the Ambani family emphasizes that no official plans or arrangements for the pre-wedding ceremony have been made yet.

Mukesh Ambani's son got engaged with his girlfried Radhika Merchnat and as stated by Akash Ambani at the a recent event at IIT Bombay, the couple is getting marries this year. Although no official date of the wedding has been confrimed, an invitation of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration is now going viral on social media. The viral wedding card on social media, detailing a pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to March 3, is fake and not authentic.

"Officially there is no pre-wedding ceremony planned as of now. The family is planning somethings in Jamnagar but nothing is fixed. I think people are using these rumours for there baseless claims." a close friend of Ambani family said to Dainik Bhaskar.

The fake invitation, shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, features a jungle theme with intricate detailing. It expresses joy at inviting guests to the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika, seeking blessings from Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, as well as Radhika's parents.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in 2023, and their engagement ceremony was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Anant Ambani, a Brown University graduate, currently holds a leadership position in Reliance Industries Limited's energy business. Radhika Merchant, the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, is the non-executive director of ADF Foods Limited. She completed her education at New York University, majoring in political science and economics. Radhika is also a trained classical dancer, having received guidance from Guru Bhavan Thakar at Mumbai's Shri Nritya Academy.