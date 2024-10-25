The Diwali Dhamaka offer includes rewards worth Rs. 3,350, such as a Rs. 3,000 EaseMyTrip voucher for hotels and flights, a Rs. 200 Ajio coupon valid on purchases over Rs. 999, and a Rs. 150 Swiggy voucher with certain recharge plans.

Reliance Jio has introduced a new “Diwali Dhamaka” offer in anticipation of the festive season, available for its users across India. By recharging with select Jio True 5G quarterly or annual prepaid plans, customers can unlock vouchers for travel, food delivery, and online shopping platforms, totaling benefits worth Rs. 3,350. This offer follows the recent introduction of another festive deal that gives both new and existing users a one-year JioAirFiber subscription at no extra cost for purchases of Rs. 20,000 or more at Reliance Digital or MyJio stores.

Jio Diwali Dhamaka Offer Details

Reliance Jio offers two main recharge options under this promotion:

The Rs. 899 quarterly prepaid plan includes True Unlimited 5G benefits with unlimited calls, 2GB of daily data, and an extra 20GB, valid for 90 days.

The Rs. 3,599 yearly prepaid plan provides 2.5GB of data per day for 365 days.

The Diwali Dhamaka offer includes rewards worth Rs. 3,350, such as a Rs. 3,000 EaseMyTrip voucher for hotels and flights, a Rs. 200 Ajio coupon valid on purchases over Rs. 999, and a Rs. 150 Swiggy voucher with certain recharge plans.

To redeem these vouchers, open the MyJio app, go to the ‘Offers’ section, select ‘My winnings,’ copy the coupon code, and apply it on the partner’s website at checkout. This festive offer is currently active and will run until November 5 in India.