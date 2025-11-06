Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Digital joins 'official apology trend', here's everything you need to know

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas
VIRAL
It's officially the era of social media - why are we saying this? Everyday, we wake up to a new trend - whether it's a viral dance video or an amusing reel. Not do they only get viral, but they become a wave across social media platforms such as Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and more. Once something becomes viral, social media users start using the popular template, giving it their own personal touch. And you know what? The latest trend is an 'apology trend'.
Ever thought issuing apologies would become a trend? Well, as we said, it's the social media era. Let's dive deeper into this apology trend.
On November 5, Skoda India shared a post, issuing an "official apology". "Ever since poeple got behind the wheel of a Skoda, they've started taking detours that weren't on the map. To our customers, we are sorry your friends keep asking for another ride", the post read.
And jumping on the bandwagon, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Digital issued an apology post, which goes like, "It has come to our attention that customers visting Reliance Digital have been facing certain unexpected side effects after shopping with us. Customers keep double-checking prices elsewhere, only to realise our GST-reduced ones are unbeatable".
Several other brands, including Garnier, PVR-Inox, Cashify, hopped on the trend and issued apology posts. Experts reckon that it's a PR technique aimed at attracting customers and garnering traction.