VIRAL

Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokila Ben steals the show with traditional song at wedding; Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant join in

Amidst the grand celebrations of the Ambani family's grand wedding, Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben Ambani, the matriarch of the family, took the stage to sing a traditional blessing for her grandson. As her voice echoed, the entire gathering rejoiced, with Nita Ambani and her daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, beaming with joy.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source