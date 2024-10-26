Moreover, JioBharat 4G phones come with integrated JioPay services, allowing users to make and receive payments directly from their device, including support for QR code scanning

Jio has introduced a Diwali Dhamaka offer, slashing the price of its JioBharat 4G feature phones from Rs. 999 to Rs. 699. This festive-season promotion, launched on Saturday, aims to provide a more affordable 4G upgrade option for users of older 2G devices. Available on the JioBharat K1 and JioBharat V2 models, this limited-period offer is expected to run until at least November 3, allowing customers to benefit from a Rs. 300 discount on these devices.

Beyond the discounted handset price, Jio is promoting a budget-friendly Rs. 123 monthly plan tailored for JioBharat feature phone users, making it the most affordable option for feature phones in India. This plan provides a substantial cost saving for users—Rs. 76 less than similar offerings from competing telecom operators. The plan includes 14GB of data per month and unlimited voice calling, which Jio notes is highly economical compared to rival packages.

Jio emphasizes the long-term savings customers can expect from this offer. Normally, a year of savings on the JioBharat plan would match the price of a JioBharat K1 or V2 handset. However, with the reduced price of Rs. 699, users will effectively recover their handset costs in just nine months of using the Rs. 123 plan.

The Diwali Dhamaka offer also brings a suite of additional benefits for JioBharat subscribers. In addition to data and calling, the Rs. 123 plan grants access to JioChat for messaging, offering a broader communication tool than traditional SMS. Subscribers can also access over 450 live TV channels and stream movies on JioCinema. For sports fans, the plan includes live broadcasts and highlights of popular events, accessible via the JioCinema app.

Moreover, JioBharat 4G phones come with integrated JioPay services, allowing users to make and receive payments directly from their device, including support for QR code scanning. A notification sound alerts users when a payment is received, adding convenience for those using digital payments regularly.

With this offer, Jio is aiming to draw more users from the 2G network to 4G connectivity, particularly those in rural areas who might otherwise face barriers to upgrading. Through an economical device price, a competitively low-cost plan, and additional streaming and payment features, JioBharat’s Diwali Dhamaka offer aligns with Jio’s broader goal of expanding digital accessibility and affordable connectivity across India.