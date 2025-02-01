VIRAL
Vodafone made history by successfully making the world's first video call from space using a regular smartphone, eliminating the need for satellite phones or extra equipment.
Using a standard smartphone, Vodafone has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by making the world’s first video call from space. Unlike traditional satellite communication, this new technology does not require a satellite phone, an external dish, or any special equipment. Instead, it works like 4G and 5G networks, allowing users to seamlessly switch between satellite and regular mobile networks.
How Was the Call Made?
According to a Jagran report, Vodafone used its new space-to-land gateway to enable this historic call. The call was placed by Vodafone engineer Rowan Chesmer from a remote mountainous region in central Wales, an area where mobile broadband was previously unavailable. He successfully connected with Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle. This achievement highlights the huge potential of space-based mobile connectivity, bringing hope for regions with little or no network coverage.
Powered by AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird Satellite
The technology behind this historic call comes from AST SpaceMobile, a company that Vodafone has invested in since 2019. AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites enable direct mobile connectivity without requiring additional hardware. Five operational BlueBird satellites are currently in space, providing data speeds of up to 120 Mbps.
A Major Step for Mobile Communication
This success comes 40 years after Vodafone made the first-ever mobile phone call in the UK on January 1, 1985. The new direct-to-mobile satellite technology works smoothly with Vodafone’s existing fiber and mobile networks, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.
Future Plans and Competition
Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle expressed excitement about this breakthrough and shared that Vodafone plans to introduce this service in Europe by the end of 2025 and into 2026 after further testing.
AST SpaceMobile’s CEO Abel Avellan also praised this achievement, calling it a major step forward in their partnership with Vodafone.
This new satellite-based mobile technology could challenge existing broadband service providers like Elon Musk’s Starlink, Mukesh Ambani’s Jio, and Sunil Mittal’s Airtel. With Vodafone’s innovation, competitors may have to upgrade their technology to keep up with this new way of providing internet and mobile services.
This breakthrough could revolutionize mobile connectivity, ensuring even the most remote locations stay connected to the world.
