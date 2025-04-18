Antilia's construction began in 2006 and was completed in 2010, with the project reportedly costing around Rs 15,000 crore. It spans an impressive 400,000 square feet and rises 570 feet above Mumbai.

Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani, His wife Nita Ambani and their family reside in Antilia—the second most valuable residential property globally, just behind Buckingham Palace. Built on Mumbai’s Altamount Road, this 27-story skyscraper is a symbol of immense wealth and is also an architectural marvel that redefines luxury living. Antilia, named after a mythical island believed to be a land of abundance, was designed by the renowned American firms Perkins & Will and Hirsch Bedner Associates. The construction began in 2006 and was completed in 2010, with the project reportedly costing around Rs 15,000 crore. It spans an impressive 400,000 square feet and rises 570 feet above Mumbai.

Who Lives in Antilia?



The Ambani family—including Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, sons Akash and Anant, daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and grandchildren Prithvi and Veda—live on the uppermost floors of the mansion. The family’s private quarters are located on the 27th floor, a choice reportedly made by Nita Ambani to ensure every room enjoys ample natural light and ventilation.

Antilia’s design draws inspiration from natural elements like the sun and lotus, with interiors adorned in marble, mother-of-pearl, and other luxurious materials. The building is engineered to withstand earthquakes of up to magnitude 8, showcasing its structural resilience.

A dedicated staff of over 600 employees maintains the property, ensuring that every aspect of the home runs smoothly.