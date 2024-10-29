The box also contained a card with a note from Mukesh Ambani, his wife, Nita Ambani, and other family members, including Akash, Shloka, Isha, Anand, Anant, Radhika, and the four grandchildren of the family.

Mukesh Ambani is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries and India’s richest man, with a net worth of Rs 8735501595000. The Ambanis are known for their extravagant lifestyle. With Diwali just around the corner, Mukesh Ambani has gifted Reliance employees a Diwali gift box containing packets of cashews, almonds, and raisins as Diwali gifts to its employees.

A software developer at Reliance Jio Infocomm recently shared a video on social media of her unboxing the company’s Diwali gift. As the video shows, the gift came in a white box with “Deepawali Greetings” and “Shubh Deepawali” written on it, along with a gold-ink image of Ganpati Bappa on the lid. Inside was a white potli bag featuring the Vantara theme, inspired by Anant Ambani’s wildlife retreat project.

"Diwali gift from Jio company @client company," the Instagram user said in the caption of the viral video which has over 1.6 million views.