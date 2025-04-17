Before joining Reliance, Isha worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company in New York. She entered the family business at age 23. Under her guidance, Reliance Retail has become the only Indian retailer to feature among the world’s top 100 global retailers.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani are among the most influential next-generation leaders shaping the country’s corporate landscape. In this article, we will talk about Isha Ambani, who is a key figure on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures and how her upbringing helped her shape her future despite her influential background.

Isha Ambani was born on October 23, 1991. She completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before pursuing higher education at Yale University, where she earned a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies. Isha later obtained her MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. While studying at Yale, she reportedly lived in dormitories and shared rooms and washrooms with 18-20 other students, even though she belonged to one of the most affluent families in the world. Her family encouraged commercial air travel over private jets to instill grounded values, as mentioned by her mother Nita Ambani.

Before joining Reliance, Isha worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company in New York. She entered the family business at age 23. Under her guidance, Reliance Retail has become the only Indian retailer to feature among the world’s top 100 global retailers. Isha has also been instrumental in launching and expanding brands such as Tira Beauty, Hamleys, 7-Eleven, and Ajio.

Isha married Anand Piramal, Executive Director of the Piramal Group, in December 2018 and the couple has twins, daughter Aadiya Shakti and son Krishna. Her net worth is estimated at around $100 million (Rs 831 crore).