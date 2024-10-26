Isha Ambani began her career with THIS company before leading Reliance Retail's rapid growth and expansion under her management.

India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has established herself as a rising young business leader in India. Although she is now at the forefront of her family’s business empire, her first job wasn’t with Reliance. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University in 2013, Isha began her career as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company in 2014. The multinational consulting firm, headquartered in the U.S., offers strategic management services to corporations and governments worldwide.

Working at McKinsey was seen as a strategic step for Isha’s future, providing valuable experience in business operations and leadership outside the family business. Her time there was relatively short, as she joined Reliance Industries shortly afterward. Her initial role within Reliance paved the way for her ascent to Managing Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. Now, Isha oversees Reliance Retail, which has expanded significantly under her leadership, becoming one of India’s largest retail businesses. The retail arm, valued at approximately Rs 8.3 lakh crores, has been instrumental in bringing major international brands like Versace and Armani to the Indian market.

Isha's impact extends beyond traditional retail, with significant contributions to Reliance's e-commerce platform Ajio and the beauty venture Tira. Her achievements were recognized at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024, where she was honored as the 'Icon of the Year.' Apart from her role in business, Isha is an accomplished pianist and gained attention at 16 when Forbes named her the world’s second-youngest billionaire heiress.

In addition to her undergraduate degree from Yale, Isha holds an MBA from Stanford University, further solidifying her academic background and equipping her with skills that continue to shape her contributions to Reliance Industries and the broader business community.