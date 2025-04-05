India is home to some of the world’s richest businessmen like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Recently, their sons got married in grand weddings that were all over the news. But have you ever wondered what the daughters-in-law of these billionaire families actually do? Are they working professionals? What are their educational backgrounds? Let’s take a look.

India is home to some of the world’s richest businessmen like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Recently, their sons got married in grand weddings that were all over the news. But have you ever wondered what the daughters-in-law of these billionaire families actually do? Are they working professionals? What are their educational backgrounds? Let’s take a look.

Shloka Mehta – Mukesh Ambani’s Elder Daughter-in-Law

Shloka Mehta, who is married to Akash Ambani, is not just a billionaire’s wife but also a successful professional. She comes from the well-known diamond business family of Russell Mehta, who owns Rosy Blue Diamonds. Shloka is actively involved in her family’s business and works as the Director of the Rosy Blue Foundation, one of India’s top diamond companies.

In terms of education, Shloka has studied at some of the best universities in the world. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Princeton University, USA. Later, she went on to study at the London School of Economics (LSE), where she earned a Master’s degree in Law, Anthropology, and Society.

Radhika Merchant – Mukesh Ambani’s Younger Daughter-in-Law

Radhika Merchant, married to Anant Ambani, is also from a wealthy and well-educated background. She is a board member at Encore Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company led by her father Viren Merchant. Radhika is involved in the business alongside her parents and sister. As per reports, she has a net worth of around Rs 10 crore.

Paridhi Shroff – Gautam Adani’s Elder Daughter-in-Law

Paridhi Shroff, wife of Karan Adani, is a lawyer by profession. She comes from a powerful legal family—her parents, Cyril and Vandana Shroff, are top lawyers at the well-known law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Paridhi works at the same firm and is involved in mergers, acquisitions, foreign investments, and company laws. She also gives legal advice to many Indian and international clients.

Diva Jaimin Shah – Gautam Adani’s Younger Daughter-in-Law

Diva is the newest addition to the Adani family. She married Jeet Adani in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad. Diva is the daughter of diamond businessman Jaimin Shah and is actively supporting her father’s business.

So, these high-profile bahus are not just glamorous public figures but also hardworking and educated women who are actively contributing to their family businesses.