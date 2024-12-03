Among the notable attendees was Radhika Merchant, daughter-in-law of Nita Ambani, who turned heads with her striking fashion choices.

The recent Mumbai concert by Grammy-winning sensation Dua Lipa at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has taken social media by storm. Held on November 30, the event was a star-studded affair with a glamorous vibe. Among the notable attendees was Radhika Merchant, daughter-in-law of Nita Ambani, who turned heads with her striking fashion choices.

Accompanied by her husband, Anant Ambani, Radhika stepped away from her usual traditional attire and embraced a bold, modern look for the occasion. Her outfit combined elegance and edge, earning her admiration and setting a fashion benchmark for the evening. Known for her beauty and sartorial sense, Radhika once again captivated everyone at the concert.

For the event, Radhika opted for a black skinny top featuring cut-out sleeves that subtly highlighted her side curves. Paired with this was a pair of eye-catching high-rise bootcut jeans from the luxury brand Sandro. The jeans, priced at approximately Rs 26500, were in a blue shade with a standout leaf design on the lower legs. This unique detailing, crafted with precision, grabbed attention as it is rarely seen in denim fashion. The jeans also offered a mix of formal polish and casual comfort, suiting various body types.

To complete her look, Radhika kept her accessories minimal yet classy. She wore delicate stud earrings, trendy rings, and an expensive chained watch-bracelet. Her footwear included chic dual-color sneakers, and she carried a stylish sling bag. Her makeup was light and natural, with her hair left open, adding a touch of effortless glamour.

The crossover trend of Dua Lipa's hit "Levitating X" with the Bollywood vibe of "Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai" was already making waves online, but Radhika’s ensemble brought another layer of excitement to the evening. Social media users couldn’t stop talking about her jeans, with many praising her ability to blend international trends with her unique style.

The event highlighted not just the musical brilliance of Dua Lipa but also the ever-evolving fashion statements of Mumbai's elite. Radhika Merchant’s choice of outfit was a testament to her bold and confident personality, making her one of the most talked-about attendees of the night.