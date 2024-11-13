The video shows Radhika in a chic white t-shirt and trousers waiting at the ice-cream stall, eagerly. As the vendor offers her a cone, she is met with a classic Turkish ice-cream trick

A video of Radhika Merchant, now officially known as Radhika Ambani, playfully chatting with a Turkish ice-cream vendor in Dubai with her husband, Anant Ambani, went viral. Viewers love the couple's light-hearted interaction and it's gone viral.

The video shows Radhika in a chic white t-shirt and trousers waiting at the ice-cream stall, eagerly. As the vendor offers her a cone, she is met with a classic Turkish ice-cream trick: As she reaches for the scoop, the vendor skillfully pulls it away and leaves her with an empty cone. The charade continues, with Radhika laughing and trying to grab the elusive treat, displaying her good humor throughout the charade. She stands beside her, visibly amused, encouraging her to keep trying, and Anant Ambani stands beside her.

This light moment also shows the couple's playful nature, and it is also a turning point in Radhika's life, as she officially becomes Radhika Anant Ambani after her marriage to Anant Ambani in July 2024. In her first interview since joining the Ambani family, Radhika spoke about her aspirations as the Executive Director of Domestic Marketing at Encore Healthcare, her father's company. Her aim is to increase the company's India presence, especially in southern regions, and use technology to make high quality healthcare products more accessible.

The video has been a hit online for its humour and for showing Radhika’s transition into her new role in the Ambani family. The video continues to be shared and commented on by viewers as a reminder of the joy in the little things and the warmth of family connections.