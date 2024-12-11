Radhika Merchant became one the most searched person in India in 2024, alongside personalities like Vinesh Phogat and Nitish Kumar.

Radhika Merchant, the wife of businessman Anant Ambani, has made it to the list of the top 10 most searched personalities on Google in India for 2024. Her eighth position on the list is largely attributed to the buzz surrounding her grand wedding with Anant earlier this year. The couple's three-day pre-wedding celebrations and lavish July wedding became major highlights, capturing nationwide attention.

The list of the most searched personalities was topped by wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who gained massive attention due to her participation in the Olympics. Following her, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar secured the second spot, while Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan ranked third. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan rounded out the top five. Pandya was in the spotlight for both his on-field performances and his reported separation from wife Natasa Stankovic, while Kalyan's rise in Indian politics kept him in the headlines.

Other notable names on the list included Shashank Singh, actress Poonam Pandey, cricketer Abhishek Sharma, and badminton player Lakshya Sen. Globally, Pawan Kalyan also emerged as the most searched personality, further cementing his popularity.

In addition to personalities, Google revealed the most searched movies and TV shows in India for the year. The top movies included Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Laapataa Ladies, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi was crowned the most searched show. Heeramandi outperformed popular titles such as Mirzapur, the South Korean drama Queen of Tears, and reality show Bigg Boss 18.

On the international front, films like Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Saltburn, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Dune: Part Two were among the most searched movies globally, showing a mix of animated hits and Hollywood blockbusters.

This year's searches highlighted the diverse interests of audiences across entertainment, sports, and politics.