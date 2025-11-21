Mukesh Ambani's 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant, son Anant Ambani teach dandiya moves to Donald Trump Jr. in Jamnagar, watch viral video

Donald Trump Jr. joined Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for a lively dandiya session in Jamnagar, and the video of this adorable moment is going viral on on the internet.

U.S. President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., is currently on a private visit to India. During his visit, he attended events hosted by the Ambani family, including a visit to the Vantara wildlife center situated in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The visit garnered significant attention when a video surfaced on social media, featuring Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani teaching dandiya (a traditional folk dance from Gujarat, India, performed during the Navratri festival) to Donald Trump Jr. and his family. This adorable moment has been widely circulated, with many viewers expressing their appreciation for the cultural exchange.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a fan page @ambani_update with the caption "Anant & Radhika Ambani playing Garba with Donald Trump Jr & his family in Jamnagar." In the video, Anant Ambani and Merchant can be seen dancing with Donald Trump Jr. and his family.

Social media reaction

The video is going viral on the internet, and people are really enjoying this cultural exchange. It’s already crossed over a million views. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "Good play and may Jesus bless you all" while another wrote,"AMAZING MOVEMENTS."

Meanwhile, during the same visit, Trump Jr. was also observed offering prayers at a temple, where he paid his respects to Lord Ganesha.

Donald Trump Jr's visit to Taj Mahal

Amidst high security measures, Donald Trump Jr. also made a trip to Agra to see the Taj Mahal. According to reports from PTI, he spent almost an hour exploring the historic monument and appeared thoroughly engrossed throughout the visit. He was noted to have posed several inquiries regarding the mausoleum's architectural details during his conversation with the guide, displaying a keen interest in the craftsmanship and historical context of the structure.

Nitin Singh, who had previously guided President Donald Trump during his 2020 visit to the Taj Mahal, served as his guide for this visit.

The son of U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., has been a notable figure in the American public sphere. Financial analyses, such as one from Forbes, suggest his net worth is around $500 million. This wealth is primarily derived from his business endeavors, real estate holdings, and his continued work with the Trump Organization.