Tina Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani, has expressed her heartfelt wishes for her son Anmol Ambani and daughter-in-law Khrisha Shah on their wedding anniversary. In a touching message, she celebrated their journey together and shared her love for the couple on this special occasion.

Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, marking two years since their marriage on February 20, 2022. On this special occasion, Tina Ambani shared a heartfelt post about her son and daughter-in-law, along with unseen family photos.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Tina Ambani wrote, “Your commitment to make the world a better place. Your mindfulness in living your lives. Your shared vision for the causes you believe in. All these and much more make us so proud to call you our children! Happy anniversary Khrisha and Anmol. More power, more joy, more happiness to both of you. And all my love.”

The first photo shared by Tina Ambani features her alongside her husband, Anil Ambani, their sons Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, and Anmol’s wife, Khrisha Shah. The second image captures Anmol and Khrisha in stunning traditional attire, posing for the camera.

Soon after Tina Ambani shared the pictures online, it quickly went viral. Social media users could not stop themselves from showering love and blessings on the couple.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "Happy anniversary both of you. Shrinath ji blessed you and your family." Another wrote, "Such a cute family. God bless you all abundantly."

A third user said, "Happiest anniversary to the most adorable couple god bless you both with lots of love and happiness always love."

Meanwhile, Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah tied the knot at the Ambani family residence located in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. The couple was introduced by their families and took time to get to know each other before their marriage. They got engaged in 2021 in a private ceremony, before thying the knot with eachother in 2022.