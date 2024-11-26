The photos are from Radhika's friend's wedding, where she dazzled everyone by her beauty.

Radhika Merchant, the Ambani bahu, has been a topic of discussion since her marriage to Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani. Her big fat wedding and of course her alluring wedding outfits for every ritual grabbed everyone's attention and appreciation. Yet again, she grabbed the viewers' attention with her sizzling wedding look. She not only looked gorgeous but has also set a standard for wedding outfits this season. The photo is from her friend's wedding, where she dazzled everyone with her beauty. Radhika was draped in a beautiful sequined saree designed by the famous fashion designer Sabyasachi. Her jewellery too was the centre of attraction which complimented her whole look.

Sabyasachi is one of the most famous and trusted designers of Bollywood and definitely made Radhika look elegant in his statement piece. The saree was sequined with beautiful floral embroidery and in a warm tone which looked perfect on Radhika. Alongside, the saree had embroidery on the borders too with beadwork and flower pattern of the bottom of the saree. The Ambani bahu paired this elegant saree with a sleeveless blouse piece with a metallic copper finish.

Ambanis can never lag behind when it comes to accessorising their look and Radhika stayed true to this. She uplifted her look with gorgeous emerald accessories, which included an emerald choker and matching bracelet.

Moreover, her makeup made her look 'the best' as usual. Radhika went for a shimmery makeup look with her cheeks highlighted, her eyes kohl-lined, warm-toned eyelids, and nude lipstick. She enhanced her look with a wavy hairdo.

Before this, Radhika re-wore her six-year-old lehenga at Isha Ambani's wedding in 2018, doing so she simply encouraged sustainability. Moreover, not just her lehenga, she also embraced herself with statement jewellery from the wardrobes of other Ambani ladies. She chose a kundan choker necklace, which was first spotted on Isha Ambani, and then jhumka earrings previously seen on Shloka Mehta.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.