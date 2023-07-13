Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in viral photo; check out whopping prices of their outfits

DNA Special: Modi govt’s housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana hit by corruption in Rajasthan?

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in viral photo; check out whopping prices of their outfits

DNA Special: Modi govt’s housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana hit by corruption in Rajasthan?

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

9 times BTS' Jungkook inspired ARMY with these messages

AI imagines Hollywood actresses living ordinary life in India

10 superfoods to cure calcium deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

Bad news for MSD fans: MS Dhoni is set to be hospitalised, know what happened

DNA | Religious freedom report or propaganda report; why is India mentioned in every report of US?

DNA : How can public exchange Rs 2,000 notes?

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

HomeViral

viral

Mukesh Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in viral photo; check out whopping prices of their outfits

Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in a viral photo where both of them are seen wearing attires that costs over Rs 1 lakh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is a well-known personality for his appearances with celebrities in high-profile parties. He has stopped spotted with many star kids such as Nysa Devgun, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and more. 

A latest photo, Orry was seen posing with the Ambani Bahu- Shloka Mehta and her sister Diya, went viral on social media. 

Orry and Shloka Mehta were seen wearing the same outfit. While Orry sported a Dolce and Gabbana majolika print shirt priced at Rs 75,000 paired with shorts worth Rs 50,000, Shloka Mehta wore a pretty summer dress with a similar design that costs a whopping Rs 1,65,000. 

And Shloka's sister Diya Mehta Jatia, who is into design and fashion is donning a 2 piece Dolce and Gabbana costing at Rs 2,00,000 approx. 

Read: 

Who is Orry?

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani's personal information is not known to the world but he is seen posing with top celebrities in high-end brands at almost every party. 

According to his LinkedIn profile, Orhan works as a Special Project Manager at RIL Chairpersons Office. He pursued a bachelor's in Fine arts and communication design from New York's Parsons School of Design. He not only parties with Bollywood celebs but has been spotted with the Kardashians, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Kylie Jenner among others. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google Pixel 7 available at Rs 7399 on Flipkart after Nothing Phone (2) India launch, over Rs 50000 off

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

An actor has directed most highest-grossing films of the year; not Rajamouli, Yash Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE