Mukesh Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in viral photo; check out whopping prices of their outfits

Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in a viral photo where both of them are seen wearing attires that costs over Rs 1 lakh.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is a well-known personality for his appearances with celebrities in high-profile parties. He has stopped spotted with many star kids such as Nysa Devgun, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

A latest photo, Orry was seen posing with the Ambani Bahu- Shloka Mehta and her sister Diya, went viral on social media.

Orry and Shloka Mehta were seen wearing the same outfit. While Orry sported a Dolce and Gabbana majolika print shirt priced at Rs 75,000 paired with shorts worth Rs 50,000, Shloka Mehta wore a pretty summer dress with a similar design that costs a whopping Rs 1,65,000.

And Shloka's sister Diya Mehta Jatia, who is into design and fashion is donning a 2 piece Dolce and Gabbana costing at Rs 2,00,000 approx.

Who is Orry?

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani's personal information is not known to the world but he is seen posing with top celebrities in high-end brands at almost every party.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Orhan works as a Special Project Manager at RIL Chairpersons Office. He pursued a bachelor's in Fine arts and communication design from New York's Parsons School of Design. He not only parties with Bollywood celebs but has been spotted with the Kardashians, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Kylie Jenner among others.