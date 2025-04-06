The video shows Shloka Mehta taking the fan's smartphone to capture a picture of the fan with Mukesh Ambani. She smiled kindly before returning the phone to the fan.

Shloka Mehta took on the role of photographer for her father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani, at an awards event held in Mumbai last night. The 'badi bahu' of the Ambani family was accompanied by Mukesh Ambani to the Express Awards ceremony, where she captured a photograph of the Reliance Industries chairman with a fan.

A heartwarming video circulating online depicts Mukesh Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the awards ceremony. In the video, a fan requested a photograph with the industrialist, and he happily agreed.

The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, shows Shloka Mehta taking the fan's smartphone to capture a picture of the fan with Mukesh Ambani. She smiled kindly before returning the phone to the fan.

Social media reaction

Soon after it was shared online, it quickly went viral and netizens could not hold themselves from prasing Shloka Mehta for her 'zero zttitude.'

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "Blessed family," while other said, "I really like Shloka."

A third user wrote, "Zero attitude... that's perfect personality."

"Ma'am jaisa koi nahi very respectful women," said a fourth user.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta made stylish appearance in Mumbai for the Express Awards. For the event, Shloka Mehta was seen wearing a sophisticated black outfit for the awards ceremony. Her black suit was adorned with gold embroidery and featured an embroidered dupatta. She completed her look with large diamond stud earrings and styled her hair in gentle waves.

Isha Ambani chose an indo-western style, wearing a green dress paired with a full-length embellished jacket. She completed the look with green pump heels and emerald jewelry. Mukesh Ambani opted for a casual look, wearing a short-sleeved white shirt and black trousers.

Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta, tied the knot with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani eldest son Akash Ambani in a lavish wedding at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on March 9, 2019, followed by a star-studded post-wedding bash.