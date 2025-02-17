During the rapid-fire round at the Harvard India Conference 2025, Nita Ambani, was posed with the question of choosing between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her husband.

Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, attended the Harvard India Conference 2025 this the weekend. During her keynote address, she also participated in a rapid-fire interview where she was humorously asked to choose between her husband Mukesh Ambani and India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Her witty response has received widespread acclaim.

During the rapid-fire round at the Harvard India Conference 2025, Nita Ambani, was posed with the question of choosing between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her husband.

In response, she said, "I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home," eliciting cheers and laughter from the audience.

The video of this rapid-fire was shared on Instragram by fanpage of Ambani family named "@ambani_update".

A clip of the exchange has gone viral on the internet, with many users praising Nita Ambani's quick-witted response.

For her appearance at the India Conference at Harvard, Nita Ambani wore an embroidered navy blue saree. Harvard University, situated in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is an Ivy League institution renowned as one of the best in the world.

Last week, Nita Ambani was awarded the esteemed Governor’s Citation by Maura Healey, the Governor of Massachusetts. The citation acknowledged her contributions to education, healthcare, sports, arts, culture, and women's empowerment.