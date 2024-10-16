Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and as a director of Reliance Industries. Married to Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, she is also the mother of three accomplished children.

Nita Ambani, a highly influential figure in the country, is well-known for her role as chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and as a director of Reliance Industries. Married to Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, she is also the mother of three accomplished children: Isha (31), Akash (31), and Anant Ambani (27).

Nita had always envisioned motherhood from a young age. “Even when I was in school, I would write long, copious essays titled, ‘When I’ll be a mother…,’” she shared in an interview with a lifestyle website.

But her dreams were nearly dashed when doctors informed her she “would never have children.” It was through IVF that she eventually conceived her twins.

Her pregnancy was difficult, marked by a medical emergency that led to the twins being born two months prematurely. Despite the challenges, her unwavering positivity carried her through. Three years later, she naturally gave birth to her son Anant.