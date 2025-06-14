Anant Ambani has also met up with Ganga Sabha official Tanmay Vashisht in Mumbai regarding the development. The two met at Ambani's residence, Antilia, where they not only discussed the Ganga river but also talked about the ongoing projects being carried out at Har Ki Pauri.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, apart from working as a prominent member of Reliance Industries, is also widely known for his philanthropic work. Anant Ambani recently grabbed headlines for making a generous donation of Rs 5 crores to the Ganga Sabha at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. Anant Ambani, with his father, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant, has been a prominent face in many religious places across India. When they made a stop at Har Ki Pauri, Anant Ambani diligently reviewed the work that was being completed by Ganga Sabha. Looking at their efforts, Anant Ambani then decided to show his support by donating Rs 5 crores.

Reports state that this donation made by Anant Ambani will be used to improve the infrastructure at Har Ki Pauri. Anant Ambani has also met up with Ganga Sabha official Tanmay Vashisht in Mumbai regarding the development. The two met at Ambani's residence, Antilia, where they not only discussed the Ganga river but also talked about the ongoing projects being carried out at Har Ki Pauri.

Ganga Sabha official Tanmay Vashisht praised Anant Ambani and his family and shared that they hold deep spiritual values and have a sincere connection to religious places, especially the Ganga. This sentiment is also reflected in the fact that Anant Ambani has offered his full support to Ganga Sabha members for continued growth.

Anant Ambani has been a beacon of hope for many religious places and is prominently respected for his donations for the betterment of religious sites. In 2020, Anant Ambani donated Rs 5 crore to the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Board to cover the financial losses suffered due to the COVID-19 lockdown. For the unversed, the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Board manages four revered shrines of much religious significance, they are Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, Gangotri, and 51 other temples.

