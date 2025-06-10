The video is from their friend's Sangeet ceremony in which Shloka Mehta can be seen singing, and Akash Ambani can be seen whispering something in her ears, making her giggle. By the looks of it, the function seemed more like their wedding rather than their friend's.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have been married for many decades now, however, the power couple, one of the world's richest people, still don't fail to set couple goals whether via photo ops, interviews, or dancing with each other on their children's weddings, especially the recently held Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. In a new video that is going viral on social media, it seems like Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani, and his wife, Shloka Mehta, have also adopted their principle of never losing the romance. In the video that surfaced online, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta could be seen setting some serious couple goals, despite six years of marriage and two kids.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, who never shy away from showing their love towards each other, recently set couple goals at their friend's wedding as they were caught sharing a romantic moment.

The video was shared on the Ambani family's fan page, Ambani Update, in which Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta could be seen, dressed to the nines, attending a friend's wedding. While Shloka Mehta wore a purple-hued ethnic ensemble, Akash Ambani complemented her by wearing a matching purple sherwani.

The video is from their friend's Sangeet ceremony in which Shloka Mehta can be seen singing, and Akash Ambani can be seen whispering something in her ears, making her giggle. By the looks of it, the function seemed more like their wedding rather than their friend's. The caption atop the video reads, "The way he is adoring her."

Netizens were quick to point out the romance brewing between Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. One user wrote, "They are still the school kids in love," while another said, "Aakash loves his bibi still itne Saal baad God bless you."

READ | Meet woman, who left her home at 15, slept at railway station, earned just Rs 20 per day, now runs Rs 104 crore company, her name is..., business is..