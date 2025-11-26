Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani make grand entry, couple arrive hand-in-hand at event goes viral; Watch

Often, billionaire couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani has garnered attention for their relationship dynamics on camera. Not just for their business ventures, the Ambani couple had made headlines with their public appearances, serving major couple goals. Also, they sparked speculations with videos wherein Nita Ambani was seen avoiding holding hands with her husband, Mukesh, at an event. Some people trolled Nita for being "unforgiving", and others praised her for setting boundaries. In the latest development, the Ambani couple made a grand entry, arriving hand-in-hand, silencing critics with their elegant and loving presence.

Nita Ambani wore a beautiful ivory saree with intricate embroidery, while Mukesh Ambani complemented her in a classic bandhgala suit. The couple's grand entry showcased their strong bond and poise, leaving everyone in awe.