Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani serve guests special dessert with 'Rs 500 note' at NMACC event, picture goes viral

NMACC event: Later, it was revealed that the notes seen with the special dessert are not real money.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has been in the news since its grand opening on Saturday. Many famous personalities including Bollywood and Hollywood superstars turned up at the event. Photos and videos of guests at the event have been going viral on the internet.

And now pictures of the NMACC menu and dishes have surfaced on social media. One such picture that grabbed the attention of netizens is a sweet dish laden with Rs 500 notes.

Many people wondered whether Ambanis kept Rs 500 notes in the recipe. However, later it was revealed that the notes seen in it are fake. This dish that was served to the guests of Mukesh Ambani is 'Daulat Ki Chaat'. This is a famous dish of old Delhi.

Now, it is clear that the guests at Ambani's party at the NMACC launch were served a dish with Rs 500 notes in it, but those were fake notes. Check out the picture below:

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday.

