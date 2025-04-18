Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s love story blossomed from childhood friendship to marriage, growing stronger through shared values, family traditions, and their bond over the animal welfare project, Vantara.

One of the biggest and most talked-about events of 2024 was the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant is the youngest son of business tycoons Mukesh and Nita Ambani and holds key roles at Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. For their grand pre-wedding celebrations, the Ambani family chose Jamnagar, a place that holds deep emotional value for them. It’s where Mukesh Ambani’s grandmother was born and also where Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance, started building their business empire.

Anant and Radhika have known each other since childhood, having grown up in the same elite social circles. But their love story wasn’t always smooth. In the early days, Anant was extremely busy with work, especially in Jamnagar where he was focusing on a very special project called Vantara, which is all about rescuing and caring for animals. Anant used to work up to 15–16 hours a day, splitting time between his duties in Reliance and his deep passion for animal welfare. During that time, Radhika often felt left out, and she even told him how little time they had for each other.

In an interview, Anant opened up and said, “Radhika would often complain about how we didn’t spend enough time together. But now, she not only understands, she’s become involved too. She loves Jamnagar and even helps with the animals.” Her support and love for his cause made their bond stronger.

Anant also shared how his love for animals comes from his childhood. His parents always taught him that helping animals is one of the kindest things a person can do. He said, “In Hindu traditions too, Lord Ram helped animals like Jatayu and the squirrel, and they gave him blessings in return.” This belief led him to start Vantara, one of the most meaningful projects of his life. Now, Radhika is also actively involved in it, showing not just love for Anant, but also for what he believes in.

Their relationship first caught public attention in 2018 when a photo of them in matching olive-green outfits went viral. Soon, Radhika was seen at several Ambani family functions—like Isha Ambani’s engagement in Lake Como, where she walked with the bride under the traditional phoolon ki chadar. Over the years, she continued to be present at all important family events, including Akash Ambani’s wedding and even the birthday celebration of his son Prithvi.

Even before any official announcement, it was clear that Radhika had already become a special part of the Ambani family. And now, as Anant’s wife, she stands proudly beside him—both in love and in their shared dreams.