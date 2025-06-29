Anant Ambani has been appointed Executive Director of Reliance Industries, with a salary up to Rs...

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, will now take on a more prominent role in the company. He has been appointed as an Executive Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and will receive an annual salary between Rs 10 crore and Rs 20 crore, along with other executive benefits and a profit-linked commission. This announcement was made through a postal ballot notice shared with RIL shareholders on Sunday. The notice clearly stated that Anant will be entitled to not just a salary, but also additional perks and performance-based remuneration, depending on the company’s net profits.

Anant’s new role also brings with it a long list of perks. These include a furnished house or house rent allowance, utilities like gas, water and electricity, leave travel concessions for both him and his family, as well as reimbursements for travel, stay, and meals. He will also receive company-provided vehicles, support for communication expenses, medical reimbursements, and security for himself and his family arranged by the company.

This appointment is seen as a major step in Reliance’s succession planning, which became more formal in 2023 when Anant and his siblings, Akash and Isha Ambani, were brought onto the RIL board as non-executive directors. Back then, they were not paid salaries but received a sitting fee of Rs 4 lakh and a commission of Rs 97 lakh for the financial year 2023–24.

In April 2024, Anant became the first of the three siblings to be promoted to Executive Director. His focus is on the energy division, which includes both traditional oil refining and the company’s growing renewable energy business. According to the company, Anant has been actively involved with Reliance since 2015, gaining experience in various areas such as crude sourcing, refinery operations, and product trading.

He also plays a key role in capital project execution, including work on the vinyl chain, speciality polyesters, and New Energy Gigafactories. Anant is a graduate of Brown University and also holds positions on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. Beyond business, he is deeply involved with the Reliance Foundation and leads the Vantara project, which is focused on wildlife rescue and conservation.

Reliance stated that Anant’s appointment as Executive Director is expected to be in the best interest of the company, reflecting both his experience and long-term involvement with the group.