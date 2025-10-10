Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani poses for rare photo in Switzerland featuring his wife Radhika Merchant and…

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted in Switzerland, where they met a content creator and her husband, creating a buzz on social media.

Digital creator Priyanka Mehta recently took social media by surprise with a post about meeting Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Switzerland. Sharing a short video, Priyanka captioned it, 'Getting Rich Vibes,' while the video opened with the text, 'You won’t believe who we met in Switzerland.'

The footage captures Anant holding Radhika’s hand while standing by the roadside, with a text overlay jokingly calling them 'the richest people on the planet.' The clip concludes with a picture of Priyanka and her husband posing alongside the Ambani couple. Fans quickly reacted to the post, leaving comments such as, 'Anant and Radhika are so cute,' 'Only rich vibes,' and 'You are so lucky.' Interestingly, the content creator had previously shared a photo with the Ambanis on her Instagram story a few months ago.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant: Fairy-tale romance

The love story of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, has captured public imagination for years. Childhood friends turned life partners, the couple first made headlines in 2018 when pictures of them surfaced online. They tied the knot on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s BKC area.

Their wedding celebrations were star-studded and extravagant. Pre-wedding festivities began with a glamorous event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, attended by luminaries like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. The second pre-wedding celebration was a four-day Mediterranean cruise from Palermo, Italy, featuring performances by international artists including Katy Perry. The wedding concluded with the Mangal Utsav on July 14, 2024, marking the end of a week-long celebration.

The Ambani-Merchant couple’s story continues to charm fans worldwide, and encounters like Priyanka Mehta’s Switzerland meeting only add to their starry aura.