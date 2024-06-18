Twitter
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities to start on...

Three days of festivities will surround the wedding, which takes place on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 04:07 PM IST

A modest puja ceremony at the Ambanis' Mumbai home, Antilia, is scheduled to kick off the much-anticipated wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on June 29, as per reports.

The lavish festivities scheduled for next month will be preceded by this intimate ceremony. India Today cited sources as saying that fashion designers Shaleena Nathani and Rhea Kapoor are allegedly on board to arrange the bride and groom's wedding attire, and preparations are well underway. renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are likely to create their ensembles.

Three days of festivities will surround the wedding, which takes place on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Three of the festivities are 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and 'Mangal Utsav', or the wedding reception, on July 14. A second pre-wedding celebration took place on a cruise ship that left Italy on May 29 and arrived in France on June 1. Anant and Radhika had first celebrated with a three-day extravaganza in Jamnagar in February of this year.

A number of Reliance Group firms, including Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Ventures, Reliance New Energy, and Reliance New Solar Energy, have Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, as a director on their boards. A grandiose ceremony attended by the elite of the business and entertainment worlds will mark the culmination of the approaching wedding, which began with a private puja on June 29. 

