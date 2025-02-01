It was in February 2010, when Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani shifted to Antilia, after four years of its construction work.

Antilia, the world’s most expensive private residence, is owned by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest individual. This 27-storey skyscraper serves as the home of the Ambani family, including Mukesh, Nita, Anant, Akash, Shloka, Prithvi, and Veda Ambani.

Based in one of the poshest areas of Mumbai, the Antilia is spread across 4,532 square meters of land, on the Altamount Road in Cumbala Hill.

The key features of this lavish mansion include - a gym, spa, private theatre, terrace garden, swimming pool, a helipad, a temple and healthcare facilities - estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crores. Built by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will, the residence was built between 2006 and 2010.

Each floor of Antilia has a unique design and uses different materials. As for the electricity bill, Antilia consumes around 6,37,240 units of electricity each month. This means the monthly electricity bill averages about Rs 70 lakh rupees, and it can sometimes be even higher, according to reports.

Antilia is named after the phantom island of the same name in the Atlantic Ocean. The centre of South Mumbai is where Antilia is situated. It has a view of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea. This opulent 27-story building also features three helipads. Although there aren't many interior pictures of Antilia online, it is known that the lavish residence is 37,000 square meters in size and 173 meters tall. The enormous building even features nine high-speed elevators, a multi-story parking structure, and staff suits.

The Ambani family resides on the 27th floor of their luxurious residence, leaving the 25 floors. Mukesh Ambani, his spouse Nita Ambani, son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, and their kids, Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Akash Ambani, live on the 27th level.